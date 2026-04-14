Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal NewsMissouriKansas City

Actions

Kansas City leaders hold two meetings today to discuss a downtown Royals stadium at Washington Square Park

Kansas City leaders hold two meetings today to discuss a downtown Royals stadium at Washington Square Park
Drone Washington Square Park.png
Posted

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant.

Kansas City's efforts to bring the Royals downtown are expected to move forward today during two city meetings. The decisions made in both meetings will determine the future of a downtown Royals stadium at Washington Square Park.

Kansas City leaders hold two meetings today to discuss a downtown Royals stadium at Washington Square Park

The Finance, Governance, and Public Safety Committee will review an ordinance at 10:30 a.m. that sets the framework for negotiations. The ordinance directs the city manager to work toward a lease and development agreement with the Royals for a stadium in the Washington Square Park-Crown Center area.

The ordinance also authorizes applying for state incentives under Missouri's Show-Me Sports Investment Act and financing tools like tax increment financing. If passed, the city will use $250,000 from the Development Services Fund to help pay for the planning.

At 2:00 p.m., the Kansas City Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners will consider a resolution allowing the city manager to put together a lease agreement of park land to the Royals. The resolution requires any stadium plan to have at least 30,000 seats, public park space and recreational amenities.

Neither meeting today green-lights construction, but together they will establish the legal and financial groundwork a stadium could be built on.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Grant Stephens

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors_2.jpg

Gift of Sole Gala 2026: Get tickets