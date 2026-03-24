KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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No-excuse absentee voting began Tuesday in an election to decide whether to renew Kansas City, Missouri’s 1% earnings tax.

Kansas City leaders urge voters to renew earnings tax as early voting begins

The tax generates about $370 million annually for the city, making up about 47% of the general fund and roughly 15% of the city’s total $2.5 billion budget. Those dollars pay for a variety of city services, like public safety, road resurfacing and trash collection.

“I can’t even imagine what the world looks like without those things. That’s why I think it’s imperative we pass the thing,” said Dan Walsh, owner of Spokes Coffee in downtown Kansas City.

John Batten/KSHB Dan Walsh owns Spokes Coffee

Opponents to the tax argue it scares away investment from companies and residents who don’t want to live and work in a place that charges an additional income tax.

The tax has been in place since the 1960s. It goes to voters for renewal every five years.

Voters can cast their ballot during no-excuse absentee voting at the following locations:

Kansas City within Jackson County:



Weekdays, March 24 to April 3 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 | 8 a.m. to noon

Fellowship Right Baptist Church, 4700 Pittman Rd. United Believers Community Church, 5600 E. 112th Terrace Palestine Senior Center, 3325 Prospect Ave. Mount Christian Worship Center, 1800 E. 79th St. Second Presbyterian Church, 318 E. 55th St. Garrison Community Center, 1124 E. 5th St. **This location will be closed Saturday, April 4.



Clay County



Monday–Saturday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election board headquarters in Liberty Kearney Annunciation Center A Turning Point Nashua Baptist Church



Platte County



Weekdays | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election board headquarters, 2600 NW Prairie View Road, Platte City, 64079



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