KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is taking the first steps to run for higher office.

Lucas, a Democrat, opened a new campaign committee on Nov. 18, with the state of Missouri called "Lucas for Missouri." According to the filing, the committee is for a Democratic campaign for governor in 2028.

LINK | Read the filing

Sources tell KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan that Lucas could change the committee to a Senate campaign committee at a later date.

KSHB 41 reached out to Mayor Lucas for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

Lucas touched on his future political plans in an interview on KCMO Talk Radio earlier this month.

He said that the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections make him even more likely to consider a campaign.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican, is up for re-election in 2028. Also up for re-election in 2028 is first-term Sen. Eric Schmitt (R - Missouri).

Lucas is term-limited after serving two terms as mayor. He's set to leave office in 2027.

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