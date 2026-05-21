Kansas City, Missouri, adds 5 measures to August ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council announced Thursday it has sent five measures to the Aug. 4 ballot.

The measures are focused on affordable housing, civic facilities, economic development, and water and sewer infrastructure, according to a press release from the city.

“From the pipes beneath our streets to the roofs over our neighbors' heads, today's ballot measures touch every corner of Kansas City life,” KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a press release. “We're putting a comprehensive vision for this city's future directly in the hands of the people.”

To address affordable housing, the city will put a $100 million general obligation bond before voters. The measure doesn’t require a tax increase.

If approved, it would add new resources to the Housing Trust Fund — financing rehabilitation, blight removal and new construction.

Another $100 million general obligation bond heading to the ballot as a no-tax-increase initiative would fund renovations at city convention buildings and capital improvements to civic landmarks.

The city council also agreed to put a Central City Economic Development (CCED) Sales Tax renewal on the ballot.

The tax goes toward funding economic development in Kansas City’s east side.

Voters first approved the sales tax in 2017. If approved in August, it would continue for 10 more years after the current authorization ends on Sept. 30, 2027.

The fate of a $750 million waterworks revenue bond and a $750 million sanitary sewer revenue bond will be in the hands of voters come August.

Both bonds are aimed at rehabilitating, expanding and improving the infrastructure of Kansas City’s waterworks system and sanitary sewer system.

The sewer infrastructure measure would not impact property taxes.

“The council has committed to structuring the issuance to minimize the effect on ratepayers while keeping the system in compliance with federal, state and judicial requirements,” the city said in a press release.

Both measures would be repaid by water system revenues and sewer system revenues.

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