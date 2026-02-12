Kansas City poised to ban synthetic kratom

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

Kansas City's city council will vote this afternoon on an ordinance to ban synthetic 7-OH and regulate natural kratom, marking a significant step in addressing what some have called "gas station heroin."

The proposal comes after extensive coverage in our "Strong High, Weak Laws" series over the past several months, highlighting the dangers of synthetic kratom products flooding local markets.

7-OH is a synthetic derivative from the kratom plant, which naturally contains small amounts of the alkaloid 7-OH. What Kansas City, Missouri wants to ban is a lab-made product.

The ordinance specifically targets synthetic 7-OH, banning it entirely along with synthetic alkaloids and other dangerous inhalants. Natural, unadulterated kratom would still be available for sale, but only to people over 21 and with much stricter licensing and regulation requirements.

Community members have shared powerful testimonies about the impact of these substances on their lives and families.

Others expressed concerns about potential unintended consequences of a ban.

The proposal follows weeks of debate, community testimony and warnings from health officials. Dozens of people voiced their concerns at a committee meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Quinton Lucas has indicated this ordinance is a step in the right direction, though he would prefer to see a complete ban.

Given the widespread support, there's significant confidence the measure will pass today.

The conversation has also spread to neighboring Independence, which is considering a similar proposal next month.

