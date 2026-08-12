KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Kansas City Public Schools is expanding student access to soccer this school year through a new program backed by Bank of America and U.S. Soccer.

Kansas City Public Schools launches Soccer in Schools program

The Soccer at Schools program is designed to give educators the tools to teach the game, even if soccer isn't their specialty.

About 20 physical education teachers from KCPS gathered for a soccer training session Tuesday morning, learning new drills, curriculum and teaching strategies they'll soon bring back to their students.

Matt Linski, president of Bank of America Kansas City, said the initiative grew out of the momentum generated by the World Cup.

"Bank of America has had this mission of connecting communities and kids around sports. We all come together, we all share emotion around it," Linski said. "So after the World Cup, we wanted to put soccer in schools and give access to our elementary schools."

Nyala Bulock, assistant district athletic director for KCPS, said teachers were enthusiastic about the opportunity.

Steve Silvestri Soccer in Schools

"Our teachers were very keen on it. Our teachers were very open to having it into their spaces," Bulock said. "They know a little bit about soccer; of course, they're PE teachers. But being able to have that true foundation curriculum into place is really going to help them push it forward for our next generation."

Bulock said the energy among teachers at Tuesday's training session was clear.

"They couldn't wait to get out here," Bulock said. "I mean, if you look behind me, this is just exciting news, and they're ready for it. They're ready for it. Their students are ready for it."

Linski said the program's impact is expected to extend well beyond the soccer field.

"Way beyond the pitch. This is about 20 years now," Linski said.

Program organizers also discussed the soft skills playing sports can build in young people. Students are expected to begin learning those skills over the next year. In the meantime, Soccer at Schools will also help provide equipment to schools that need it.

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