Kansas City's e-bike rules: What riders need to know about age, speed, and where to ride

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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E-bikes are everywhere - on sidewalks, trails, and roadways - and Kansas City is now regulating them more closely than ever.

This summer, the city passed new rules governing where e-bikes can go, who can ride them, and how fast they can travel.

The city is roughly halfway into a 120-day education period for people to learn how the rules work before they go into full effect, with enforcement beginning after that period ends in late November.

Michael Kopit, an attorney with Kopit Law Firm, said the questions he hears most often center on safety.

"Really all the questions are geared around safety, you know, do I wear a helmet? What rules do I follow? Where can I drive the e-bike? How old does my child have to be? Those kinds of things," Kopit said.

Here is what riders need to know:

Kansas City's new e-bike rules explained

Age and helmet requirements

To ride an e-bike capable of reaching up to 28 miles per hour, riders must be at least 16 years old. Riders under 18 are required to wear a helmet.

Speed limits by location

Speed limits vary depending on where a rider is:

Sidewalks: 15 miles per hour maximum - but in KC you can't ride on the sidewalk in a business district

Bike lanes and shared trails: 20 miles per hour maximum

Licensing and classification

No specific license is required to ride a standard e-bike, but riders should check the specs of their bike carefully. Kopit said some bikes may not qualify as e-bikes under the law.

"You should look up the specific specs of it when it's truly an e-bike. There's no specific license that's required, but if it exceeds a certain wattage, if it exceeds a certain speed, if it exceeds certain things that are on it, then absolutely it's viewed more as an electric motorcycle," Kopit said.

Scooters and electric mopeds fall under different rules entirely.

Enforcement

Kansas City's enforcement process starts with a first warning, followed by citations and a required safety course, and then fines for continued violations.

The city's 120-day education period is currently underway. That period ends in late November, after which full enforcement begins.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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