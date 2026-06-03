Kansas City's Green Lady Lounge closes after fire, shifts operations to neighboring Black Dolphin

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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A rooftop HVAC fire caused smoke and water damage at the Kansas City jazz bar, forcing a temporary move next door to Black Dolphin.

Green Lady Lounge fire

Kansas City's Green Lady Lounge is temporarily closed after a fire caused smoke and water damage and left the bar needing a new roof.

Employees first noticed something was wrong when they saw and smelled smoke.

General Manager Jen Wismeier said fire crews believe the fire started on the roof in the HVAC unit.

"They saw and smelled smoke," Wismeier said.

"One of them saw flames in the vents in the ceiling."

The fire left the lounge with smoke and water damage, but Wismeier said the building avoided the worst.

"We have no structural damage, so thank God," Wismeier said.

"Basically contained just the center of the roof on the main floor, very little loss of our precious chandeliers," she added.

While repairs are expected to take about a month, Green Lady Lounge is moving its operations next door to Black Dolphin, a jazz bar owned by the same people.

Wismeier said the neighboring space has its own distinct character.

"It definitely has a different look. We leaned more into that mid-century Las Vegas showroom kind of look here. We are able to have a little bit more as far as horns, because the room is bigger. We do have the Steinway here versus the organ that may change with current events," Wismeier said.

Staff and performers are being shifted to Black Dolphin as the schedule is updated.

"We're so fortunate that we have this opportunity here as well. So we're bringing everybody that we can and getting them on the schedule, updating the schedule daily as things progress, and moving our wonderful staff over here as well," Wismeier said.

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