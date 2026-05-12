KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Kansas City's Open Doors program is connecting small businesses with empty storefronts along high-visibility corridors. One Midtown entrepreneur says the initiative is changing her plans — and potentially the neighborhood.

The program is run by the Economic Development Corporation in partnership with the city. It places small businesses in prominent locations, like storefronts along the streetcar corridor.

Kansas City's Open Doors program brings local entrepreneurs into empty storefronts ahead of World Cup

Jillian Beyer, founder of JVB Swimwear, is setting up her new Midtown storefront in a spot she says is exactly where she hoped to be. She chose the location to sit between the Plaza, Crossroads and Westport, with the streetcar route as a key factor.

“There was a little bit of a waiting to hear back. And then we were paired," Beyer said. "We received a list of properties that we could be paired with. We were really looking for a location that was at a streetcar stop, and that's why this is perfect.”

Beyer has been planning the World Cup-themed space for over a year.

"I think this area has just really come up," Beyer said. "It's the entrance into Westport. You have people coming in from the Plaza and with really great opportunity in Midtown to bring more retail and this sort of vibe to the area."

Grant Stephens Jillian Beyer – Founder – JVB Swim

Beyer says Midtown's growth and the coming crowds are the perfect catalyst for business. JVB Swim is set for a soft opening on May 22, with expanded summer hours in June and a ribbon-cutting to follow.

“Midtown used to be a little bit more barren. I grew up in the Midtown area," Beyer said. "My dad ran the Gomer's down the street, so I'm very familiar with Midtown and its history. And to kind of be a part of the new chapter of this story, I think the World Cup is going to be a huge catalyst.”

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