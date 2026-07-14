Kansas voter registration deadline is Tuesday as advance voting dates approach across region

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Today is the deadline to register to vote in Kansas.

Kansas voter registration deadline is today as advance voting dates approach across the region

Voters in Johnson County, Wyandotte County and Douglas County in Kansas, as well as voters in Missouri, have multiple options to cast their ballots before Election Day.

In addition to all congressional and state races in both states, there are three notable items on the ballot for voters in Missouri:



Amendment 2 — Requires all counties to make the assessor an elected position.

Amendment 4 — Changes the initiative petition process.

Amendment 5 — Phases out state income tax and authorizes the expansion of other sales and use taxes.

In Johnson County, in-person advance voting begins Saturday, July 18. Wyandotte County starts advance voting Saturday, July 25. Douglas County starts the soonest, beginning Wednesday, July 15.

In Missouri, absentee voting with an excuse is already underway. No-excuse in-person absentee voting begins two weeks before Election Day, Tuesday, July 21.

Voters who want to vote absentee in Missouri right now need an excuse. According to the KC Election Board, those excuses include anyone who is a:



First responder

Healthcare worker

Member of law enforcement

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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