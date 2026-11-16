KC Current fans celebrate as team advances to NWSL final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Kansas City Current fans packed Current Landing on Sunday afternoon, where the team hosted a watch party for its NWSL semifinal match.

After a regular season of ups and downs, the Current took down Gotham FC in the semifinals to punch their ticket to the NWSL final.

This will be the team's second NWSL Championship appearance. Kansas City will face Washington Spirit on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Audi Field.

On Sunday, when the final whistle blew and the Current secured a victory over Gotham, the place erupted.

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For many fans, the win carried extra meaning.

"There's no place I'd rather be than here," Chandra Kelly said. "We're coming from the ground up because we've struggled. This is what we're made of."

Kelly said the team means everything to her.

"It's everything I would have dreamed of as a little kid," Kelly said.

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The energy inside the watch party built throughout the match, with fans cheering, chanting and clinging to hope.

"I can feel a whole bunch of hope as well and belief in the fact that we're going to win and we're going to go to the championship," Brooke Fowler said.

Fowler said the team has made this run personal.

When the final whistle came, fans celebrated with hugs and cheers.

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Fowler reflected on the team's season.

"My heart is full of joy. I mean, this team has worked so hard this year, and I'm just proud. I'm just proud to root for them," she said.

"The greatest feeling," Kelly said after the game. "I don't think anybody expected us to be here right now."

Now, fans are preparing for the next challenge in Washington.

"The team's had great character. We've had great fight. We really earned it this year," Matt Jones said. "I'll be wearing this coat here in the finals, in Washington."

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Jones said he's confident heading into the championship.

"Very, very confident. We got the right mix of folks and can't wait," Jones said. "Every one of these games is a nail-biter. I mean, there are such tremendously good teams in NWSL, especially in the playoffs. It's a great league, so competitive."

For those behind the scenes, the atmosphere was unforgettable.

"It's just been absolutely electric. Those last few minutes were unbelievable," Ashley Kraus, head of experience at Current Landing, said. "The energy down here next to the river right outside CPKC Stadium is just absolutely just wonderful."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the moment reflects the city's growing stature.

"It says that everybody watches women's sports. Everybody knows that Kansas City is the top of the map and it just continues on for an exceptional 2026, which has already been pretty big," Lucas said.

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As the Current prepare for the final, fans said they are ready to believe all the way to the championship.

"I want to go back and I want them to win it all. I just, I need it. I mean, it's for them. It's for the city. It's for all the fans who can be there and can't be there," Fowler said.

"This is what we're made of," Kelly said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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