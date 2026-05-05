KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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The Kansas City Streetcar is preparing to launch its newest stretch of track - a riverfront extension that connects the River Market directly to Berkley Riverfront Park and many steps closer to the KC Current’s CPKC Stadium.

KC Streetcar’s $62 Million Riverfront Extension Set to Open, Linking Fans to KC Current Stadium

Opening May 18, the $62 million infrastructure project adds three‑quarters of a mile to the streetcar’s route. The ride between the River Market and the riverfront takes about three minutes, crossing over the bridge above the railroad tracks and arriving just steps from stadium gates.

The extension is expected to make attending games and events at the riverfront much easier for fans. By reaching farther into areas where people already park, it removes much of the walking distance for those traveling from downtown and nearby neighborhoods.

In reverse, after major sporting events or concerts, riders will have a quick route back into the city - potentially bringing crowds, energy and commerce to downtown restaurants, bars and hotels.

Some see the new connection as more than just a convenience. Vittorio Kwek, visiting the riverfront ahead of the opening, said it will make exploring the city more appealing.

Grant Stephens Vittorio Kwek - Jayna Schwartz

“… a little more appealing if you just hop on the streetcar? Oh yeah of course. Oh yeah,” Kwek said. “I think it's great. I mean, the streetcar just helps people kind of get around the city more, explore.”

Jayna Schwartz agreed, saying new public transit links can help Kansas City feel closer knit.

“Having a form of public transport might make it feel a little more communal,” she said. “Any move to expand public transport in Kansas City is kind of a win for us.”

Streetcar leaders have promoted the riverfront as a major destination worth “reconnecting” to, with the stadium and surrounding development expected to attract large crowds. The project so far has been completed on time and on budget.

A ribbon‑cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. May 18 at Berkley Riverfront Park, with free streetcar service to the stadium beginning around noon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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