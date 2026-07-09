KCATA fare system rollout on track as agency prepares Phase 2 improvements

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) officials say the agency's new fare system is running smoothly, even as World Cup visitors have put the system through an ongoing stress test in recent weeks.

KCATA fare system rollout on track as agency prepares phase two improvements

Many first-time riders have adapted quickly to the new tap-to-pay system and mobile app options, according to KCATA. Around 40,000 physical passes have already been sold or distributed across the region.

Demand for physical passes continues to grow, particularly from social service agencies helping riders without smartphones or bank accounts. KCATA says that demand is shaping the next phase of the rollout.

"Larger rollout of retail locations for people to reload value onto a smart card or purchase physical passes," said AJ Farris, KCATA's director of planning and scheduling. "One of the main things that we're hearing is there are not enough locations for people to easily access those physical passes. That's another part of Phase 2."

Grant Stephens AJ Farris – Dir. of Planning and Scheduling KCATA

Phase 2 improvements are expected to include reloadable smart cards and more retail locations where riders can buy or reload passes. KCATA says those improvements are expected to begin rolling out later this fall.

KCATA and the Kansas City Health Department are hosting a transit outreach event Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, located at 2400 Troost Ave. Riders can get help qualifying for reduced fares, renewing eligibility and setting up mobile fare accounts.

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