KCMO City Plan Commission votes to deny application for proposed downtown data center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Plan Commission voted Wednesday to deny the application for a proposed data center at the site of a historic former newspaper building.

Last month, Miami-based developer Revitalization Unlimited submitted plans to demolish the Western Union Newspaper Building in the Quality Hill neighborhood, which was first built in 1900.

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The data center would have been 141,000 square feet and 384 feet tall, with data center operations taking up every floor.

According to KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, the applicant can ask the city council to override the recommendation, even though a reversal is highly unlikely. Lucas said he would not support the proposed data center.

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