Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw’s former aide files whistleblower lawsuit against Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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A former aide to Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw filed a lawsuit last week against the city.

Keema McCoy claims the city retaliated against her by demoting her when she spoke up about concerns she had about handling campaign issues for Parks-Shaw while on the city’s clock and using city resources, which she understood to be against city policy.

Parks-Shaw is running for mayor in 2027.

McCoy's lawsuit does not list Parks-Shaw as a defendant. However, it states McCoy never volunteered for Parks-Shaw’s campaign but began receiving campaign-related calls and emails to her work accounts.

When McCoy asked Parks-Shaw to remove her from those conversations, she says Parks-Shaw hired a new temporary contractor, who took over all city business. McCoy claims the city relocated her to work in the 311 call center in February.

A city spokesperson said Kansas City does not comment on pending litigation. McCoy asked for a jury trial.

This is the second dustup involving Parks-Shaw’s mayoral campaign. In February, several reports linked her and her husband, who was working as the city’s public works director at the time, to a possible FBI investigation.

There’s been no update on that possible FBI inquiry.

KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan reached out to Parks-Shaw for comment. She has yet to respond.

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