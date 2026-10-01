KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Shoppers packed Costco on Linwood Boulevard on Thursday as the Midtown location served its final day before closing and beginning its transition into a Costco Business Center.

Many customers said they were disappointed by the change, which will require them to travel farther for a traditional Costco shopping experience.

“There’s not really too much left,” shopper Johnny Bareknukles said as shelves emptied ahead of the closure at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Midtown Costco closes, set to reopen as business center in 2027

After 25 years as a traditional warehouse store, the store is undergoing a major transformation.

The new Costco Business Center will eliminate several services currently offered at the location, including the optical center, tire service, food court, liquor sales and other amenities.

Linda Manlove-Braxton, who shopped at the store Thursday, said she is saddened by the change.

“I’m very sad, and I feel very betrayed,” Manlove-Braxton said. "This is such a haven in Central City for people to get food."

KSHB 41 Linda Manlove-Braxton, a Costco shopper.

She said the closure of the traditional warehouse will have an impact on the surrounding community.

“It may turn into another food desert in this area," she said. "I don’t know of another grocery store that close to this area."

The Costco Business Center will continue to offer bulk products, but in larger quantities geared toward businesses and organizations.

For months, city leaders urged Costco to reconsider the conversion, but the company did not change its decision.

Some shoppers said they will miss more than just the retail options.

“I got chicken tenders," shopper Bobby Beachy said. "I don't always eat here, but I figured it’s the end of an era here with the food court going away."

KSHB 41 Bobby Beachy, a Costco shopper.

Beachy said he is frustrated by the transition.

“I’m upset with Costco in general," he said. "People say that the business center is good, but I don’t need 48 cans of soda for my family."

As part of the transition, city leaders said Costco agreed to continue pharmacy services for one year after the business center reopens.

The new Costco Business Center is expected to reopen in spring 2027.

“It’s going to be missed,” Manlove-Braxton said.

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