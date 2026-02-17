Missouri fashion designer Q Ambition captures world's attention

KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes loves to tell stories about Kansas City. Send Kevin your story idea .

Just like the textures he works with, life hasn’t always been smooth for designer Q Ambition. But it has been colorful.

"No different than a navigational system. Play by play," he said. "But if you get off track, you always can get on track.”

Art in the form of clothing has helped this clothing designer get back on track.

“Your art can speak for itself, and that’s what I allow my art to speak,” he said. “And then build a relationship with those individuals, and it becomes organic.”

Over the last few years, Q Ambition and his brand, GOLDBAR, have become the gold standard. His jackets are selling almost faster than he can make them.

Some would say it really took off once KC’s king wore a teal houndstooth jacket he designed. It soon became a viral sensation.

“Before you knew it, it became a thing," Q Ambition said. "... We literally passed the Current stadium, and I said, man, it’s cold outside, and if Mahomes is in the city, he’s most likely going to wear this piece walking in. So we saw the fireworks going up and everything.”

The jacket was the first of many to set the internet, social media and blogs ablaze. Even landing on the front page of the Kansas City Star.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“I’ve made jackets for Patrick Mahomes, Jamie Foxx, the late great Nipsey Hussle, Cedric the Entertainer. It’s a long list," Q Ambition shared.

During his interview with KSHB 41, Q Ambition showed off a jacket he made in partnership with Blind Box BBQ for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

It’s crazy to think about how far Q Ambition has come. He started off selling shirts in a mall kiosk.

“I ended up having to live in my store in St. Louis before I even moved out here. It was a hard time for me, bro," he said. "It showed me my hunger and how dedicated I am to my brand. I ended up meeting Jamie Foxx. He had the same situation in Hollywood. When you are driven by something higher than yourself, it’s bigger than me.”

