KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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U.S Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri is making national headlines after wondering aloud whether former Special Prosecutor Jack Smith committed perjury during a Senate hearing Tuesday — only for the accusation to fall apart over a case of mistaken basketball teams.

The viral moment has not led to an apology from Schmitt as of Wednesday afternoon.

Missouri senator has not apologized for mistaking 'Hawkeyes' and 'Hawks' in gotcha moment gone wrong

Schmitt questioned Smith about text messages suggesting Smith attended a Hawks basketball game. Smith said he had no recollection of being in Atlanta for an NBA game in 2024.

"I do not have a recollection of going to Atlanta," Smith said. "I definitely did not go to a Hawks game. I'm sure of that."

Schmitt said he believed Smith lied under oath and later called him a "dirtbag."

"You will go down as a total dirtbag," Schmitt said in the hearing.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar later helped clarify the confusion. Smith had attended an Iowa Hawkeyes women's college basketball game in Maryland — watching then-Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark.

The mix-up between "Hawkeyes" and "Hawks" unraveled Schmitt's attempt to link Smith to a particular prosecutor in Atlanta.

In a subsequent interview with a reporter in Washington, Schmitt did not apologize.

"Who knew Jack Smith was a Caitlin Clark fan," Schmitt stated. "Listen, we had information he was at a basketball game. There was only one NBA game that night with a 7:30 tipoff. I asked and he answered the question. That's what these hearings are for; you ask questions, you get answers."

Schmitt's team did not return a call and email for comment Wednesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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