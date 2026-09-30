Missouri senator has not apologized for mistaking 'Hawkeyes' and 'Hawks' in gotcha moment gone wrong

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie.
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U.S Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri is making national headlines after wondering aloud whether former Special Prosecutor Jack Smith committed perjury during a Senate hearing Tuesday — only for the accusation to fall apart over a case of mistaken basketball teams.
The viral moment has not led to an apology from Schmitt as of Wednesday afternoon.
Schmitt questioned Smith about text messages suggesting Smith attended a Hawks basketball game. Smith said he had no recollection of being in Atlanta for an NBA game in 2024.
"I do not have a recollection of going to Atlanta," Smith said. "I definitely did not go to a Hawks game. I'm sure of that."
Schmitt said he believed Smith lied under oath and later called him a "dirtbag."
"You will go down as a total dirtbag," Schmitt said in the hearing.
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar later helped clarify the confusion. Smith had attended an Iowa Hawkeyes women's college basketball game in Maryland — watching then-Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark.
The mix-up between "Hawkeyes" and "Hawks" unraveled Schmitt's attempt to link Smith to a particular prosecutor in Atlanta.
In a subsequent interview with a reporter in Washington, Schmitt did not apologize.
"Who knew Jack Smith was a Caitlin Clark fan," Schmitt stated. "Listen, we had information he was at a basketball game. There was only one NBA game that night with a 7:30 tipoff. I asked and he answered the question. That's what these hearings are for; you ask questions, you get answers."
Schmitt's team did not return a call and email for comment Wednesday.
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