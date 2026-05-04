New businesses bright fresh energy to Kansas City's Country Club Plaza

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

After a round of closures over the last few months, Kansas City's Country Club Plaza is seeing a wave of new businesses open their doors.

New businesses bring fresh energy to Kansas City's Country Club Plaza

Men's clothing store J.H. & Sons is one of the newest arrivals, returning to the Plaza after years away. The store has only been open about a week, but the response from customers has already been encouraging.

"Our customers kept telling us, please come back to the plaza," J.H. & Sons buyer Al Leinen said.

"Being open for a week, our business has been great, and people are coming in and being very excited that we're here," Leinen said. "We're on to something here that in a few years that could be fantastic."

J.H. & Sons is not the only new addition. Alo Yoga, Mersa, and nonprofit secondhand store Do Good Co are all coming to the Plaza as well.

Visitors have taken notice of the changes. Plaza shopper Toi Lee said the variety is welcome.

"It'd be nice to have that variety back in the plaza," Lee said.

But some shoppers say long-term stability will be the real test.

"A lot of shops and boutiques, boutiques specifically, it feels like they stay here, but eventually, after nine to 12 months, they end their lease, and there's another vacancy," Plaza visitor Eric Davis Jr. said.

Despite those concerns, Davis said he is optimistic about what is ahead.

"Bunch of new stuff coming and I'm excited to see what's all happening," Davis said.

J.H. & Sons employee Mark Pred, who previously worked on the Plaza, said the atmosphere feels different this time.

"This is my second time around on the plaza, and I feel that there's a real sense of community that's coming back here and a resurgence," Pred said.

There is also a possible high-profile addition on the horizon. Permits filed a few days ago show that Skims - Kim Kardashian's clothing brand - wants to begin renovating a storefront at 405 Nichols Rd. The permits do not include additional details, and neither Skims nor the Plaza has confirmed the plans.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—