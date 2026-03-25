New Port KC prevailing wage policy ensures competitive pay, benefits for local construction workers

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Port KC passed a policy this week expanding prevailing wage requirements for certain construction projects.

Prevailing wage sets a minimum pay and benefits standard for taxpayer-backed construction projects, aiming to keep local wages competitive. The new Port KC policy applies to major developments like data centers, logistics hubs and facilities over $15 million.

Port KC passes prevailing wage policy

Labor leaders say the policy is a game-changer, ensuring workers aren't undercut when big projects break ground.

Ralph Oropeza, of the Greater Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council, called the move a "huge moment for labor here in Kansas City."

"What that does is it keeps our area standards intact, so a worker that comes to Kansas City and wants to work in our area doesn't drive down the labor cost," Oropeza said. "Right now, we have a need for more construction workers. So how are you going to compete with other industries if the wages aren't there?"

Grant Stephens Ralph Oropeza – Greater Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council

He believes the policy strengthens more than the worker's household budget.

"If we're protecting their wages, then they can contribute to our local economy," Oropeza said.

But not everyone agrees the expansion will help.

KSHB 41 Michele Roberts-Bauer

Michele Roberts-Bauer, of the Associated Builders and Contractors HOA, argues the policy can be an additional challenge for compliance and documentation.

"We are concerned... Prevailing wage can provide challenges for a business who is looking to make sure they are doing everything correctly," Roberts-Bauer said.

Construction crews argue this is about more than paychecks and paperwork.

KSHB 41 Construction workers along the riverfront

"I want people to understand that we bring a value to this local economy," Oropeza said. "We build your city. We build your skyline. This is what we do."

At City Hall, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas is sponsoring a broader ordinance to expand prevailing wage policies across certain incentive projects, adjust affordable housing fees and align compliance rules. That measure is held for March 31.

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