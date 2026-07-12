New season of 'Ted Lasso' brings Kansas City back into global spotlight

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

Soccer may be wrapping up in Kansas City, but the city is about to take center stage again.

The new season of "Ted Lasso," filmed in Kansas City, is just days away, and for families like the Brownes, the excitement is hard to contain.

"My boys were so excited. Like I've seen them do a lot of things they like, but I've never, ever seen them that level of joy and excitement for days," Kerry Browne said.

KSHB 41

The show holds a special place for the family, who were among those caught up in the buzz when production came to town last summer.

Fernanda Silva/KSHB Rory Browne McClain and Kerry Browne.

That show has changed me more than anything else has," Rory Browne McClain said. "

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva had the chance to ask cast members questions ahead of the new season and brought along a question from the Browne family — what were their favorite parts of Kansas City?

KSHB 41

"For me, it's the American Jazz Museum," Jeremy Swift said. He plays Leslie Higgins in the show.

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, pointed to CPKC Stadium, where the press conference was held.

Fernanda Silva/KSHB CPKC Stadium on Saturday, July 11.

"I like so much of Kansas City, but truly, honestly, like one of my favorite things is this stadium," Hunt said.

Juno Temple, "Keeley Jones" in the show, reflected on what the city meant to her personally.

KSHB 41

"I was really moved by this place, and that's something that I will forever hold close to my heart," Temple said.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the show's title character, spoke about what he hopes Kansas City viewers take away from the new season.

"I'd like to think that they feel, that we from Kansas City feel well represented by the characters and by the characters from Kansas City, the characters that he met in Kansas, like Coach Beard," Sudeikis said.

KSHB 41

Hunt drew a direct parallel between the World Cup's effect on Kansas City's global profile and what viewers are about to see play out on screen.

"It kind of ends up being like, you know, all this media that's happened the last month of like the world discovering Kansas City and the vibe — like that is exactly what happens to Keely," Hunt said. "So, you're about to have déjà vu real hard when this thing comes along."

For Browne, the timing could not be better.

"I love that the world will get to see what we love about Kansas City," Browne said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—