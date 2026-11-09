Open enrollment underway: What consumers should know before choosing a health plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Whether consumers get their health insurance through the ACA Marketplace or their employer, experts say now is the time to review their coverage for next year.

“There's a lot of friction between what the insurance companies want to get paid and what hospitals and medical providers want to give their services for,” said independent insurance broker Jeff David. “We have health care inflation, too.”

David, of Jeff David Insurance in Gladstone, said there are multiple reasons consumers could pay more for health insurance in 2027.

“Premiums are definitely up next year,” David said.

It's the second year in a row insurers have proposed double-digit premium increases for ACA Marketplace plans, according to KFF. The nonprofit said insurers are proposing a median 15% increase in Marketplace premiums for 2027.

But David said cost isn't the only thing consumers should consider during open enrollment.

“Sometimes the doctors will notify you, 'Hey, we're out of this plan next year,' and sometimes they won't,” David said.

Instead of automatically renewing a current plan, David said consumers should check whether their doctors, hospitals and prescription medications are still covered.

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