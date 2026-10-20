PARK CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

During a speech that lasted more than one and a half hours, President Donald Trump encouraged Kansans to vote in November’s midterm election — and vote Republican.

President Donald Trump urges Kansans to get out and vote in midterm elections

The president was in Park City specifically to boost support for Sen. Roger Marshall. He’s facing Democrat challenger Adam Hamilton in a race the Cook Political Report now calls a toss-up.

“Kansas is kind of tending toward purple, that’s why I have to be here,” Trump told the crowd.

Jake Weller/KSHB President Donald Trump teases the crowd during a rally in Park City, Kansas.

Trump highlighted what he sees as wins from the first two years of his second term, including cutting taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security, tighter border security, and culture war topics like transgender policies.

Trump said Marshall helped make all those policies possible.

“The people of Kansas are going to reelect a truly great senator, one of the greatest senators,” Trump said.

“We don’t win this race unless President Trump’s voters get out and vote,” Marshall told KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan before the rally. “That’s how close it is. There may be 200,000 people in Kansas who only vote when he’s on the ticket. So he’s gotta present his case that he’s on the ticket.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) speaks with a constituent.

Speaking with voters afterward, they felt energized to go to the polls.

“I’m voting 100 percent,” said Jennifer Johnson. “I think he’s super smart. He has our back. I trust him.”

Jake Weller/KSHB Jennifer Johnson attended a rally with President Donald Trump.

Seth Rausch brought his family to the event. He doesn’t feel like Republicans are at risk despite polls showing Trump’s popularity at a low and gas prices at a high.

“Keeping more money in our pockets would be great,” Rausch said. “I think he can do that.”

Jake Weller/KSHB Seth Rausch attended a rally with President Donald Trump.

To address gas-price criticisms, Trump announced that the Department of Agriculture would launch an $8 billion diesel fuel relief program during harvest season to help farmers offset fuel costs.

Sheriff’s deputies escorted protesters out of the building at least four different times to the crowd's applause.

—