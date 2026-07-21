reStart opens family lodge in former Main Street hotel to house homeless families in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday marked the opening of 45 suites for families experiencing homelessness as reStart expands its decades-long mission in Kansas City.

reStart transformed a former hotel at 3517 Main St. in Midtown into a family lodge, giving homeless families a safe place to stay while they work toward permanent housing.

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The lodge includes a food pantry, garden, study room, playground, family rooms and more.

reStart CEO Stephanie Boyer described what the new space means for the families it will serve.

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"A door to safety, stability, dignity and hope for families and children experiencing homelessness," Boyer said.

The need for this type of housing is significant. Boyer said reStart was forced to turn away 718 families last year because there was not enough room.

The organization has been serving Kansas City's homeless population for more than four decades, and 98% of families who work with reStart successfully find a permanent home.

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Kansas City Councilman Crispin Rea (4th District at-Large) spoke at the opening about the urgency of the issue.

"Last year, Kansas City had per capita the highest unhoused population in anywhere else in the country. That is alarming, that is a crisis and this project is one major step in the right direction," Rea said.

Daja Brown and her daughter Mia were among those who witnessed the community celebration marking the lodge's opening. For them, the moment was personal.

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"It's a hard thing to go through, homelessness, but to see a community coming together and putting priority of families as the importantance is my heart," Daja said.

Mia kept her hopes straightforward.

"I want to see a room and a bed, pretty simple, but it's important," Mia said.

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Rae Lindsey, who works with families at reStart to help them find permanent housing, reflected on what the new facility means for the people walking through its doors.

"Probably maybe the worst time in their life, and this is a fresh start going forward," Lindsey said.

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The multimillion-dollar project was funded through a combination of private and public dollars. The city of Kansas City, Missouri, contributed $837,000 from the Housing Trust Fund.

Daja and Mia had a message for other families who may be struggling.

"There is help, there is support, don't stay quiet, come get help if you need it... Yes, that's the important part," Daja said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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