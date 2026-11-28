KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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A Northland bookstore is celebrating Small Business Saturday after more than a year of rising costs and road construction right outside its front door.

Lucy Kull opened The Gilded Page bookstore on North Oak Trafficway last September. She said the construction that followed nearly drove sales from triple digits to zero on some days.

With construction now cleared up, Kull is using Small Business Saturday to welcome customers back through the door.

"It's been a tough year for small businesses in a lot of different ways," Kull said.

WATCH | Small Business Saturday brings new chapter for Northland bookstore

Small Business Saturday brings new chapter for Northland bookstore

Despite the challenges, Kull says she isn't focused on competing with retail giants.

“I don’t consider Amazon to be my competition," she said. "Amazon sells really cheap stuff a lot. I don’t sell cheap stuff and I’m not trying to sell as much as humanly possible. I care about the people that come in my door and I just so happen to be selling them books.”

Shoppers showed up to The Gilded Page Saturday to show their support.

According to the American Express 2026 Shop Small Impact Study, 88% of shoppers say they will probably shop small this holiday season.

For shopper Carolyn Taylor, the day is about more than just deals.

"I think a lot of people have been overwhelmed with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and I don't want to be spending money just out of the obligation to do it," Taylor said.

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