Soccer, fireworks and the Fourth: World Cup fans celebrate America's 250th birthday in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Soccer and Independence Day are sharing Kansas City this Fourth of July weekend as Fan Festival and the National World War I Museum and Memorial partner for a massive fireworks show Saturday night over the Liberty Memorial.

The event is called the Stars and Stripes Picnic.

World Cup fans celebrate America's 250th birthday in Kansas City

World Cup fans at Fan Festival Friday, like Jason Gannon, said they plan to return for the big show Saturday night because the memorial has a great reputation for fireworks.

"There's no holding back, Gannon told KSHB 41 Reporter Charlie Keegan. "Everyone lives for the grand finale - an extended one. A lot of red, white and blue. I feel like sometimes they can now do flags and stuff, that'd be sweet."

Chris Morrison/KSHB Jason Gannon attends FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City.

Brandon Schiermeier, a USA fan who caught attention with his patriotic American flag overalls, said he is pumped the World Cup is lining up with Independence Day. He hopes fans from around the world continue to have a good experience in the U.S.

"You look on social media and see a lot of positive reviews," Schiermeier said. "Everyone seems to be enjoying the hospitality, food, atmosphere. I think it's great. They love the stadiums."

Chris Morrison/KSHB Brandon Schiermeier attends FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City.

For fans planning to attend Fan Festival for the fireworks Saturday, purchasing the all-access pass that includes entry to the National World War I Museum guarantees a spot inside the festival grounds. Attendance is capped at 25,000 people.

For those who cannot or do not want to get into Fan Festival Saturday, organizers say the fireworks show should be visible from Penn Valley Park.

The crowd Friday was overwhelmingly made up of fans wearing yellow Colombian jerseys. Among them was a Colombian family that stood out — Elena, along with her two adult sons, Martin and Simon.

The family moved to America in 1999 and became U.S. citizens, adopting many American traditions, including celebrating the Fourth of July.

Martin said Independence Day holds special meaning for him.

"It's a special place, we love it here," Martin said. "For me, being in the US has done so much for my life. I love America. I love Colombia, but I love America too. I'm happy to have two home countries."

Chris Morrison/KSHB Simon (left) and Martin (right) pose for a picture with their mother, Elena.

Martin added if Colombia and the USA meet in the tournament, he will buy a jersey that is half Colombia and half USA.

Fans said soccer highlights the spirit of America as a melting pot, with fans from countries around the world getting along together.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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