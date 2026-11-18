KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 35 years, the Steamboat Arabia Museum in the heart of River Market is closing its doors at the end of the month.

The museum holds the treasures of a boat wreck in 1856, and people are getting their last chance to see the collection in River Market. It closes Nov. 30.

I talked to museum manager Matt Hawley, whose family was part of the excavation in a Kansas cornfield in 1988.

"The city owns the building, and I think they have a vision, an idea for what the next chapter is going to be. It just doesn't include us," Hawley said.

Hawley says the family petitioned to stay. But in the long term, he says a bigger building would be ideal.

The family has looked at potential options in Leavenworth, St. Joseph, St. Charles, and even all the way out in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"We have already found more boats we want to go dig. But I think moving on to another location will give people more access to the collection, and we'll be able to tell a bigger and better story," Hawley said.

I reached out to the KC Commercial Realty Group and asked about the future of the space in River Market.

It says there are three potential redevelopment options. The group tells me it is moving forward, looking for proposals for a hotel development with street-level retail space.

For visitors like Gary Singer and Davida Singer Pessen, a brother and sister touring the museum, the collection is something they wanted to see one more time.

"You see the things that were found and the condition that they were in — it's just amazing, and I wanted to see it one more time," Gary Singer said.

Visitors say they hope the museum finds a new home soon.

"It's just an amazing collection of artifacts that when you see how they've cleaned them up — and those leather boots 150 years underwater, they still look good," Singer said.

"I would like them to find any ship in my lifetime because the treasures are amazing," Davida Singer Pessen said.

But Hawley says the move will be intentional and not rushed.

"You don't want to put something up as quick as you can just for short-term gains. At this point, we are trying to create something that is going to outlast all of us," Hawley said.

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