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Two flights were canceled at KCI on Monday as part of the fallout from Friday's nationwide ground stop. The Federal Aviation Administration says technology updates were to blame.

WATCH | Now, travelers and a U.S. senator want to see more large-scale upgrades to that technology:

Travelers and a Missouri senator call for air traffic control upgrades after nationwide ground stop

Michael Burleson's flight home Sunday was pushed to Monday.

"I got a notice about 3 hours before my flight that my flight was canceled," Burleson said. "It was the cascading of that, due to the FAA ground stop."

John Batten/KSHB Michael Burleson looks at a floppy disk during an interview with a TV news reporter.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has been campaigning for upgrades — including during a visit to Kansas City in October.

"It's going to be so much more efficient and safer," Duffy said.

He revealed the air traffic control tower at Kansas City's downtown airport is one of several still using floppy disks.

"It doesn't sound reasonable. I don't understand why it would be that way," said Jerry Olney, who was traveling to Florida.

Josh Gilkey, who was traveling to Washington, said the last time he used a floppy disk was around 1999.

"Yeah, 20 years, give or take," Gilkey said.

John Batten/KSHB Josh Gilkey speaks with a reporter.

Travelers say it's worth spending tax dollars on air traffic upgrades. But how much?

Since 2021, the federal government has set aside billions for air traffic upgrades: the Biden administration spent $5 billion and the current Trump administrations set aside $12.5 billion in 2025.

In September, Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt proposed a $30 billion fix called the Modern Skies Act. Last week, Duffy increased his request to $50 billion.

"Politics is the art of the possible. So, if there's a need for that, I'm willing to listen. The $30 billion, I think does address the major issues," Schmitt said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) participates in a virtual interview.

Travelers like Susan Olney give the FAA some credit. They say they rarely experience delays like Friday's.

"I think having safety in our airlines is much more important than some of the things the government wastes money on," Olney said.

John Batten/KSHB Susan and Jerry Olney speak with a reporter before a flight at KCI Airport.

The travel experience ended on a positive note for Burleson when her airline upgraded her to first-class.

"Yes, it is a silver lining," Burleson said.

Now, she says it's time for air traffic control to get its upgrade. Schmitt is hopeful his act can become law by the end of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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