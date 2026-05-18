Vice President JD Vance touts manufacturing in speech at Kansas City business

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Vice President JD Vance touted the Trump administration's efforts to grow manufacturing in a speech on Monday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Vance, who arrived at Kansas City International Airport aboard Air Force Two late Monday morning, toured Milbank Manufacturing before taking the stage just before 1 p.m.

"We are bringing the United States back, and it's starting right here in the great state of Missouri," Vance said.

You can watch his speech in the video player below.

Vice President JD Vance touted the Trump Administration's efforts to grow manufacturing in a speech on Monday in Kansas City, Missouri.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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