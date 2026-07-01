Woman charged in Waldo tire slashings released despite efforts to keep her in custody

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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A woman accused in a repeated string of tire slashings in 2024 and 2026 in the Waldo neighborhood was released from custody earlier this month despite efforts from the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to keep her in custody.

Whitney Jones was first charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with felony first-degree burglary and first-degree property damage in connection with a series of tire slashings in 2024.

Since the charges were initially filed, the case has meandered through the court system. At one point, Jones was mandated to enroll in a supervised mental health treatment program and mental health court as a condition of her release pending trial.

But Jones stopped showing up to her treatment programs, prompting the court to issue a warrant for her arrest.

When residents in Waldo woke up on a Saturday morning this June to find tires slashed on 35 cars , they feared that Jones had struck again.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were able to locate and arrest Jones on the warrant in the 2024 case.

When prosecutors found out about Jones' arrest in early June, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office told KSHB 41 that, "In cases when defendants do not complete treatment or don't comply with their release conditions, we hold them accountable."

On June 25, Jackson County Circuit Court Division 27 Judge Kea S. Bird-Riley agreed to modify Jones' bond despite prosecutors' objections. Jones was subsequently released on her own recognizance.

"On deciding bond, we can only recommend bond conditions, which was done in this case, and the Court ultimately has the final say," Jazzlyn Johnson, director of communications for the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, said in a statement Tuesday.

Johnson said the case is moving forward.

"In addition, the next step is that our office will present the case to the Grand Jury. Then, she would be arraigned on July 28 at 9:30 a.m," Johnson said.

Jones will remain out of jail until at least that date.

For neighbor Ed Lavallee, whose Ring camera captured the 2026 tire slashing, the release is a failure of the system.

"I'm disappointed that more wasn't done to keep her off the streets," Lavalle said. "I feel like the justice system is broken, knowing she is a menace to society, yet she was released anyway."

Lavallee said the release has him taking matters into his own hands.

"I am literally in the process of cleaning out our garage in hopes of minimizing the damage to one car instead of two," Lavallee said.

He also questioned how Jones could be released while facing active felony charges.

"If she is in violation of her initial felony charges, how is she out?" Lavallee said.

His wife is already thinking about what happens when Jones reoffends.

"My wife asked the question, 'Who [do] we sue when this happens again?'" Lavallee said.

The prosecutor's office said its Crime Strategy Unit regularly attends neighborhood meetings and welcomes the opportunity to attend some in Waldo.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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