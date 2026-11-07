KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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There is still no official governor-elect in Kansas following Tuesday's election. It's one of several races awaiting finalized election results.

Each election office across the state is now conducting a close-race audit to double-check the results of the governor's race and five others.

Wyandotte County begins close-race audit as Kansas awaits official governor-elect

Friday, Wyandotte County began the painstaking, two-day process of auditing ballots in 10% of districts of its precincts. Because the vote differential in several races across Kansas was within one percentage point, each county election office has to audit 10% of precincts in those races.

Jake Weller/KSHB Election workers in Wyandotte County, Kansas, process a close-race audit.

The races include governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and House districts 27, 40 and 117. Less than one point separates Cindy Holscher from Ty Masterson in the governor's race.

The election workers are hand-counting select ballots for the tight races.

Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Michael Abbott expects the hand count to match what ballot tabulation machines counted on election night. In each previous audit, the numbers all matched, so the audit may not impact the final vote counts.

“Elections are working, the process is working, the machines are working," Abbott said. "So it really is just a verification to make sure the tallies on election day are what they’re supposed to be," Abbott said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Michael Abbott

Normally, candidates wait until after the audit to decide whether to request a recount.

"I hope he (Masterson) does pull out the narrow margin of victory on this," Jon Bohlander, who voted for Masterson, said.

John Batten/KSHB Jon Bohlander speaks with a reporter about the Kansas governor's race.

"That's democracy for ya. I'm hopeful even if he has a recount, the Democrats prevail," Holly Sharp, who voted for Holscher, said.

John Batten/KSHB Holly Sharp speaks with a reporter about the Kansas gubernatorial election.

Wyandotte County pairs workers from different political parties during the audit, and it's open to the public.

Bettye Maddox, who viewed the audit Friday, said transparency helps build trust in the system.

"Everything is in order, people are working real good, I don't see any infractions. People can't say it wasn't done right," Maddox said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Bettye Maddox speaks with a reporter about the Wyandotte County, Kansas, Election Office's close-race audit.

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