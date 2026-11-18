KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas rolled past UNLV 102-77 on Tuesday, but the win came with a significant concern: projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick Tyran Stokes left the game early in the second half with a knee injury.

ESPN reports Stokes will undergo an MRI, but the extent of the injury remains unknown.

According to ESPN, Head Coach Bill Self said the issue was something on Stokes' lower leg, but added he would wait to comment on the seriousness of the injury until after the MRI results are available.

The Jayhawks are set to face West Virginia tonight in the Players Era 8 semifinal.

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