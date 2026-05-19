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Boil advisory issued for parts of Parkville after power outage

American Water Parkville Boil Advisory.png
Missouri American Water
A map showing an area where a boil advisory is in effect (red) and a power outage (blue).
American Water Parkville Boil Advisory.png
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KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email.

Missouri American Water customers in Parkville are being advised to boil their water Tuesday after a power outage associated with Monday night’s storms.

The advisory has been issued for customers north of Missouri Highway 45 and near Missouri Route 9. City officials say impacted customers have been notified.

American Water Parkville Boil Advisory.png
A map showing an area where a boil advisory is in effect (red) and a power outage (blue).

The advisory went into effect at 9 a.m. Tuesday and is set to remain in place for 48 hours.

Customers in the affected area are advised to boil any water used for drinking or cooking for at least three minutes before use. Water remains safe for bathing, washing and other non-consumable uses.

More information is available on Missouri American Water’s website.

“Lauren

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