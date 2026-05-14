Downtown surge | Parkville Main Street welcomes new storefronts, businesses

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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It's not a bad time along Main Street in downtown Parkville.

The area is experiencing a business boom, with several new storefronts opening on Main Street in recent months.

The Parkville Needlepoint House opened its doors in early 2026. In just the last month, two more businesses have joined the strip: Ave and Liv boutique and Larkin Home.

Aubrey Larkin, the owner of Larkin Home, said she wasted little time putting down roots in the community.

"I moved here six weeks ago and signed a lease two weeks after moving back," Larkin told me. "We opened just a couple of weeks ago at the beginning of May."

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Aubrey Larkin, the owner of Larkin Home

Larkin's shop offers western and coastal clothing, home decor and customized embroidery. She said she is already seeing foot traffic pick up downtown.

"It's cool to see this resurgence in Parkville," Larkin says. "We get comments all the time of people saying there are three of us right in a row that are brand new."

Avery Taylor, a Kansas City native who owns Ave and Liv with her mother, said the new businesses are drawing in a wider audience.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Avery Taylor, a Kansas City native who owns Ave and Liv with her mother,

"It's helping its bringing in a new audience and more awareness for Parkville," Taylor said.

Taylor said her store is attracting customers from South Kansas City who have never visited downtown Parkville before.

"I'm getting a lot of girls from the Overland Park and Johnson County area," she told me.

The owners said the timing of the openings was coincidental — the spaces simply became available at the same time.

Community members say the growth is welcome. Kristin and Margareta, a mother and daughter duo said the area felt noticeably quiet earlier this year.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Margareta (left) and Kristin

"It was really kind of a bummer this winter; There weren't as many shops and it was empty," the pair recalled. "It's fun to see it filled out."

The pair said they are glad to see the momentum continue.

"We just appreciate that Parkville as a community continues to bring outsiders in," they told me.

The city of Parkville said more businesses are on the way.

Typo's Bookstore is set to open May 30.

kshb Downtown Parkville sees surge of new businesses on Main Street

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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