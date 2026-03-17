Gladstone senior program seeks help from volunteers after losing federal funding 8 months ago

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in Platte and Clay County. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A Gladstone program that gives seniors a place to socialize and caregivers a much-needed weekly break is struggling to survive after losing its main source of federal funding.

Organizers say volunteers are urgently needed to help keep it running.

Gladstone senior program seeks help from volunteers after losing federal funding

The Northland Shepherd's Center hosts its Breaktime Club every Tuesday for four hours.

For caregivers, the program offers an opportunity to step away while their loved ones socialize, eat and participate in activities.

Vanessa, whose 91-year-old mother attends the program, said the weekly gathering gives her time to put herself first.

"It's peace of mind that I know, for at least four hours, that she's interacting with peers," Vanessa said.

She said the program also keeps her mother engaged and active.

"They have entertainment, they feed them, they do crafts," Vanessa said.

Judy Gilbert, who cares for her husband, said the program is something her family looks forward to each week.

"It's the one thing that we can do that he looks forward to," Gilbert said.

KSHB 41 first spoke with the Shepherd's Center in July 2025, when it learned it had lost its main source of federal funding. Now eight months later in March, Gilbert says the center is having to make some cuts.

"I know that there have been changes. I know they've really had to cut down a lot of things, but we still really love it here." Gilbert said.

The Shepherd's Center's Chrissy Juarez acknowledged the difficulty of operating without that funding.

"It is a challenge losing federal funding for programming, and it highlights the need for community support," Juarez said.

Juarez said volunteers are now the most critical resource for keeping the program running, and that the center is carefully managing its finances.

"We are definitely looking at making sure that we can afford to continue to do what we do, watching our budgets," Juarez said.

Despite the challenges, the Shepherd's Center has no intention of closing its doors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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