KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Kansas City International Airport is moving forward with its first new on-site hotel in more than 50 years after the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council approved a $45 million "stealth hotel" project.

The 165-room property is planned for a site near KCI's new single terminal and is expected to open in 2028.

I talked to the developer, who said he expects to break ground by the end of 2026.

The hotel's design is one of its most distinctive features.

NSPJ architects Stealth Hotel

Architects say the building is intended to evoke the feeling of flight, with sweeping wing-like rooflines and carefully placed lighting that creates the illusion of movement.

Inside, the hotel is planned to include a restaurant and bar, fitness center, swimming pool, and flexible meeting space, aimed at serving both business and leisure travelers passing through KCI.

Once complete, the project would become the first hotel to be built on airport property since 1974. Officials say it is designed to complement the airport's modern terminal and enhance the overall travel experience for visitors to Kansas City.

The project is led by KC Lodging Partners in partnership with Grayson Capital.

Developers say the Stealth Hotel is meant to be more than just a place to stay; it's designed to become a visual gateway to Kansas City.

While approvals are now in place, final construction steps still remain before work can officially begin.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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