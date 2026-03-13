KC Current open 2026 NWSL season Saturday against Utah Royals at home

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

The Kansas City Current open their 2026 National Women's Soccer League season Saturday at CPKC Stadium against the Utah Royals, with a new coach and revamped roster aimed at bringing an NWSL Championship to Kansas City.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Gates open 90 minutes before the first whistle. Tickets are still available on the Current's website.

The match day shuttle service will be operating. The last shuttle will run two hours after the end of the match.

The Current had a historic regular season in 2025 but fell short in the postseason. This year, the team enters the new season under head coach Chris Armas.

