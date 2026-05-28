Neighbors, trail walkers pray for 5-year-old critically hurt when tree fell at Line Creek Trail

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A 5-year-old child is in critical condition after a tree fell on them while playing in a creek Wednesday afternoon at Line Creek Trail in the Northland.

The incident happened near NW 68th Street and Waukomis Drive.

Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation confirmed it owns the land but did not provide a statement.

Neighbors who regularly walk the trail said they changed their usual route Thursday to pray for the child and the family.

"The street we live on goes right down to the trail, so we either go south or north, and we came north this time because of what we heard about the child that was hit by a tree," Jeanette Nail said.

Nail and fellow trail walker Billie said the incident, while shocking, was not entirely surprising given what they have observed in the area.

"It's always amazed me that nobody has been hurt before because just in this last year there's been like three trees that have fallen," Billie said.

"Its very sad," Nail added.

ISA Certified Arborist Paul Weaver has studied trees for 34 years and he said he has never seen an incident like this in his entire career. He said there are warning signs people can watch for on trees.

"The things people can look for is hallowing out, signs of conks, fungal growth matters," Weaver said.

Weaver said proper tree maintenance in public spaces is critical to preventing incidents like this one.

"They need a good arborist on staff that knows what the heck they are doing to be a consultant to go through the areas of the trees," Weaver said.

Neighbors said their awareness has been heightened and their thoughts remain with the family.

"That's why we came this way — for the family to let them know that we are with them," Nail said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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