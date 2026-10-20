PARKVILLE, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Parkville city leaders are considering possible changes to the city's e-bike ordinance, including speed restrictions and helmet requirements.

Local bike shop owner Joe Fox says safety is a key concern.

Parkville weighs potential changes to e-bike ordinance

“We do see a lot more e-bike wrecks than traditional bike wrecks,” said Fox, owner of Cycle City in Parkville.

Fox and his team sell and repair e-bikes. He said the city reached out to him for input as leaders consider updating the ordinance.

“Safety is the biggest reason and biggest concern for most ordinances at this point,” Fox said.

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Cycle City sells e-bikes that reach speeds between 20–28 mph. Fox said he is particularly concerned about e-bikes sold online that can reach higher speeds.

“I think the ones that we are seeing with the higher speed limits, like 35–40 mph, are going to have to be restricted,” Fox said.

The city began discussing the issue at its most recent Board of Aldermen meeting.

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Parkville Community Development Director Stephen Lachky said the city does not currently have a helmet law, but that could be part of the discussion moving forward.

“Some other cities in the region do have required helmet laws, and so that was something we discussed,” Lachky said.

Potential changes could also involve speed restrictions or determining where certain e-bikes should be allowed.

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“Maybe we prohibit the fastest e-bicycles on certain trails or roads,” Lachky said. “It's going to be an all-discussion meeting, and kind of leave it up to our elected officials for how they want to go about.”

Fox said he is waiting to see where those conversations lead.

“I'm curious on where all the ordinances go, and we are here to help in whatever way we can,” Fox said.

The city said the ideas could be considered further and potentially move forward in November.

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