PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Platte County is asking homeowners to verify their property was included in automatic enrollment after the county missed some properties in the rollout of its property tax credit program.

Platte County rolls out property tax credit program

Thousands of Platte County homeowners now qualify for a new property tax credit after nearly 80% of voters approved the measure in April.

Under the program, property taxes can increase by no more than 5% a year or the rate of inflation, whichever is greater.

KSHB 41 Platte County property tax credit rolls outafter voter approval

Platte County automatically enrolled properties, so most homeowners do not need to apply. However, the county missed some properties and is now asking homeowners to verify their homes were included in the automatic enrollment.

"We've set up a procedure for people to look at our website to make sure that their home is on the list," said Joe Vanover, Platte County commissioner. "If for some reason we made a mistake and didn't include a home, there's an appeal process."

KSHB 41 Joe Vanover

Vanover said more than 100 appeals have come in over the last three days.

"If we missed someone, we want to fix that," Vanover said.

Homeowners can search the county's website map by typing in their address to ensure it has been accounted for.

Nasser Sohrabi, a Platte County property owner, is one of thousands who qualify for the credit. He said he voted yes on the measure.

KSHB 41 Platte County property tax credit rolls outafter voter approval

"A lot of people, they really need that 5%, so I think overall it's really good for the people," Sohrabi said. "This way I don't have to pay too much tax because I'm already paying a lot anyway."

Fellow Platte County property owner Pete Pierce echoed that sentiment.

KSHB 41 Platte County property tax credit rolls outafter voter approval

"I think it's good to have some limits on property taxes for those of us who are fixed income," Pierce said.

Homeowners who believe they were left off the list can appeal to the county commission by Sept. 11.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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