WESTON, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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The Weston Historical Museum is hoping to expand ahead of the city's bicentennial in 2037.

Clay Bauske, president of the Weston Historical Museum, said the museum — founded in 1960 by volunteers — is working to grow in the years ahead.

"Part of that is we have big plans in the future to expand the museum, create more space for public programs, better storage for the collections, and increase programs," Bauske said.

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The goal is tied to a major milestone for the town.

"We have an entire plan that we want to put in place by the time that Weston celebrates its bicentennial in 2037," Bauske said.

The museum is running out of room.

"We are currently very short of space," Bauske said. "Literally every square foot of our museum is full of our stuff, our museum stuff."

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While the exact path forward isn't finalized, Bauske said there is a plan for what the museum needs.

"We haven't figured out exactly how we're going to do it, but we do have a plan for what we need in terms of additional space to make everything we want to do happen," Bauske said.

He said that would include raising money.

"This will be a private fundraising campaign to try a capital campaign to raise the funds to either expand the building here or acquire a new space somewhere else," Bauske said.

Weston's history reaches back to the earliest days of the country's westward expansion, according to Bauske.

"At one point, for a very brief period of time, Weston was the largest town in the United States west of St. Louis," Bauske said.

But the town's fortunes changed.

"Because of a series of floods, the Missouri River changed course and left Weston high and dry, away from the river," Bauske said.

As a result of that, and the creation of railroads which largely bypassed Weston, "Weston lost its story in the national story of the United States," Bauske said.

KSHB 41/Fernanda Silva

Today, Bauske said, the town has found new life as a heritage tourism destination, and he's passionate about preserving it.

He was the curator at the Harry S. Truman Library for 40 years, and after he retired, he decided he still wanted to stay involved in museum work and commit his time to preserving the history of the town he came to live in and love.

Part of that history is the story of Weston's Black residents.

Angela Hagenbach, director of the Black Ancestors Awareness Campaign, is working to keep that history alive at the museum.

KSHB 41/Fernanda Silva

But she said the current space is a limitation.

"There's so much more that this museum obviously doesn't have room for," Hagenbach said.

She said the history she's working to preserve has often been overlooked.

"Well, it's because their history has been obscured," Hagenbach said. "And this, I view Weston as a microcosm for the larger experience in America."

KSHB 41/Fernanda Silva

For Hagenbach, the work is personal.

"I started finding myself, my history, in this little town," Hagenbach said. "I feel so passionate about it, because I'm walking on the streets that my ancestors walked on. And I can go through doors that they couldn't."

The connection to the past resonates with volunteers, too.

George Hull, a volunteer at the museum, said his own family history is inside its walls, pointing to his grandmother's brother, George, who he said was once the mayor of Weston.

KSHB 41/Fernanda Silva

"It's amazing to get connected with the past," Hull said. "It kind of helps you realize how, maybe, some things are the way they are now."

He said that connection is worth passing on.

"I just think it's something to perpetuate for my children and grandchildren and everyone's children and grandchildren," Hull said.

KSHB 41/Fernanda Silva

Mary Stutterheim, who came to KSHB's Let's Talk event, told me about the expansion plans and said she's hopeful for the town's future.

"There's something about small towns that they make people appreciate people and the generations that come before you. And so Weston had that," Stutterheim said.

KSHB 41/Fernanda Silva

She believes in the vision.

"It's a wonderful, big dream, and I really hope it's a dream that we can realize it," Stutterheim said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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