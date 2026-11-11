Raytown police investigate two shootings within minutes of each other Tuesday night

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating two shootings that happened within minutes of each other Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 8400 block of Kentucky Avenue around 9:45 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

Witnesses told police two vehicles were shooting at each other before fleeing the area.

A short time later, officers were called to the area of East 55th Street and Blue Ridge Cut-Off for reports of more gunfire.

Police say a woman went to the hospital on her own after being shot in that area. She is listed as stable.

Officers took a man into custody on municipal warrants out of Raytown.

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