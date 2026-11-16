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Water main break near 55th and Brookside Boulevard causes flooding, road closure, and restaurant shutdown

KC Water is working to repair a water main break near 55th and Brookside Boulevard that caused flooding at a nearby restaurant and blocked part of 55th Street.
Brookside water main break floods restaurant, closes road
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KANSAS CITY — KC Water is working to repair a water main break near 55th Street and Brookside Boulevard that has closed portions of the roadway, and forced a nearby restaurant to shut down.

The break happened around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Crews have been trying to make repairs, but part of 55th remains blocked off as of Monday morning.

Aixois, a restaurant in the Brookside neighborhood, had to close Sunday after the water main break caused flooding inside the business.

No word yet on when that will be fixed.

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