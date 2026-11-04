Missourians reject Amendment 3 in Nov. 3 election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Missouri made their voices heard Tuesday on Amendment 3, a ballot measure aimed at repealing the amendment voters approved in 2024.

Voters rejected the measure with 55% of the vote, according to unofficial election results from the Associated Press.

The passage of Amendment 3 in November 2024 came with court battles, including a Planned Parenthood lawsuit against Missouri over more than 30 state laws regulating abortion.

A 10-day trial came in January to determine how broadly the amendment impacted abortion access in the state.

In June, a Jackson County judge made a final ruling reinstating access to medication abortions in Missouri.

On Tuesday, Missourians had the chance to once again make a decision on reproductive healthcare rights.

The rejection of Amendment 3 leaves Article I, Section 36, of the Missouri Constitution in place.

The 2024 measure was approved by nearly 52%, removing the state’s ban on abortion.

Missourians rejecting the measure Tuesday means abortion will not be limited to cases of medical emergencies, fetal anomalies, rape and incest under 12 weeks of gestation. Abortion access will be “available through fetal viability,” per the Missouri Constitution.

It also doesn’t place any new restrictions on gender-affirming care for those under the age of 18.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement on the rejection of Amendment 3.

“Having now spoken twice at the ballot box to protect access to legal abortion and birth control in our state constitution, Missouri voters have once again rejected statewide Republican efforts to control women’s bodies, control women’s health and control women’s choices.



“2026 has been a watershed year in Missouri politics, where voters have consistently and clearly repudiated Republican policy initiatives. Missourians want better schools, not control of their personal healthcare decisions. Missourians want lower prices and higher wages, not more tax cuts for billionaires. Missourians want common-sense leadership, not culture warriors fixated on national political debates. Missourians want leadership that will make their lives better today, in 2028, and long after. Tonight, voters have made clear once more that Missouri’s current leaders are not meeting the challenge.”

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