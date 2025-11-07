Missourians to receive SNAP benefits by mid-next week, Kansans to receive full November benefits Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the federal government shutdown continues, officials in both Missouri and Kansas provided an important update Friday regarding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) said it anticipates beneficiaries will begin receiving benefits by mid-next week.

"The department will continue to comply with USDA-FNS’s directives and work with its EBT vendor to ensure benefits are issued as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for Missouri DSS told KSHB 41 News Friday.

The agency said it is closely monitoring the Trump administration's appeal of a ruling by a federal judge requiring the government to fully pay out SNAP benefits for November.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) has begun processing full November SNAP benefits.

Kelly said beneficiaries should have access to their benefits by the end of the day on Friday.

All current Kansas beneficiaries will receive their benefits Friday instead of the typical monthly issuances, which are staggered over a 10-day period according to last name.

More than $31.6 million will be distributed to 86,000 Kansas households.

“Kansans can rest assured that we are moving quickly to disburse full November SNAP benefits,” Kelly said. “I’m pleased that these benefits will be issued in full, and I hope that it is a sign that the shutdown will end soon, so Kansas families do not go through this uncertainty again in December.”

—