Missouri's proposed congressional redistricting maps for state, Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A special session is underway in Jefferson City, Missouri, where legislators are set to spend the next several days reviewing proposed congressional redistricting maps.

Gov. Mike Kehoe called the special session late Friday afternoon before the Labor Day weekend. He hopes legislators also review the state's voter initiative process, calling for several changes.

On Wednesday, the House released the text of the bill that would support the redistricting proposed by the governor.

LINK | Read the bill

Kehoe's announcement on Friday included a set of "Missouri First" maps outlining the proposed redistricting, which would impact voters in the Kansas City area.

Here's a look at the statewide map and a closer look at the Kansas City area:

KSHB

KSHB

—