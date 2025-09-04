Missouri’s redistricting proposal gets its first hearing in state capitol

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

For more than five hours Thursday, a committee of Missouri House members listened to testimony about a proposal to redistrict the state’s U.S. congressional boundaries.

Overwhelmingly, members of the public who testified on House Bill 1 in front of the Special Committee on Redistricting opposed the plan.

“I’m a rural voter now,” said Kansas City resident Sarah Starnes. “I haven’t moved, but I’d be in a district that goes down to nearly Arkansas.”

“This HB1 is hogwash,” added Artie. I’m a Republican and a conservative. We’re in the middle of a census and I’m totally opposed to this HB1.”

“It is deeply, deeply partisan, and deepens divides that are already present in our communities,” added Jesse Clark.

Only one person spoke in favor of the proposal. Susan Klein works with Missouri Right to Life. She thinks the proposal would make it easier to elect congress members who are against abortion rights.

“We support the process that would increase those numbers in order for us to protect women and children,” she said.

State Representative Dirk Deaton, R-Seneca, filed the bill Wednesday, the first day of a special legislative session focused on redistricting and reforming the state’s initiative petition process.

The proposal changes the boundaries of six of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Notably, the proposed map splits Kansas City into three districts, instead of the two it’s currently split between.

“It is a reform of our current congressional map and this one is a superior map,” Deaton told the committee.

State Representative Mark Sharp, a Democrat from Kansas City, argued the proposal is being rushed and lacks transparency.

“To say this map puts Missouri first is misleading. It puts D.C. first,” Sharp criticized.

Nationwide, both parties are strategizing for control of the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 midterm elections.

Leaders in Texas passed new districts, prompting California to counter with a proposal that needs voter approval this November.

Missouri Democrats said the proposed map is designed to make it easier for a Republican to beat Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II in 2026. Cleaver serves the 5th Congressional District, which currently includes most of Jackson County.

The proposal is tentatively scheduled to go to the Missouri’s full House of Representatives Monday. If the House passes the bill, it moves to the state Senate for more debate and review next week.

