Mixed-use development announced for 115th, Nall in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Details were released Monday for a new mixed-use development for the southwest corner of W. 115th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park.

According to a news release from Bock & Company, Inc., Realtors, the 9.64-acre mixed-use development will be built around a 100,000 square-foot, four-story AC Hotel by Marriott.

The 126-room hotel will feature a full-service restaurant and bar, 4,500 square feet of meeting and event space, and a dedicated wedding suite. The site will also feature a landscaped exterior with a heated swimming pool, waterfall wall, fire pits and multiple seating areas.

Monday’s announcement also included news of a 10,000 square-foot retail center with five leasable spaces.

Block & Company

“This is an exciting project for Johnson County,” Bill Mass, CCIM, vice president of Block & Company, said in a release Monday. “Block & Company is ecstatic to be a part of this opportunity and help bring this together."

Construction is underway, with completion set for late fall 2026.

—