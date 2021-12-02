Watch
MLB owners lock out players, first work stoppage since 1995

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
FILE - Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he waits to take batting practice before Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Washington. The clock ticked down toward the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday night, Dec. 1, 2021, and what was likely to be a management lockout ending the sport’s labor peace at over 26 1/2 years. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Posted at 2:18 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 03:42:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired overnight and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.

The strategy, management’s equivalent of a strike under federal labor law, ended the sport’s labor peace after 9,740 days over 26 1/2 years.

Teams decided to force the long-anticipated confrontation during an offseason rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994.

Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage.

Baseball’s annual winter meetings have been also canceled for the second straight year.

All transactions involving major league players are being frozen.

This year’s meetings were to start Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

The Hall of Fame’s Golden Days and Early Baseball committees still intend to meet in Orlando to debate and vote on Hall candidates.

Last December’s winter meetings, scheduled for Dallas, were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

