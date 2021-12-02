MLB owners lock out players, first work stoppage since 1995

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired overnight and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.

The strategy, management’s equivalent of a strike under federal labor law, ended the sport’s labor peace after 9,740 days over 26 1/2 years.

Teams decided to force the long-anticipated confrontation during an offseason rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994.

Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage.

Baseball’s annual winter meetings have been also canceled for the second straight year.

All transactions involving major league players are being frozen.

This year’s meetings were to start Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

The Hall of Fame’s Golden Days and Early Baseball committees still intend to meet in Orlando to debate and vote on Hall candidates.

Last December’s winter meetings, scheduled for Dallas, were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball's Commissioner tweeted a statement to the fans.

The Major League Baseball Player's Association also released a statement.