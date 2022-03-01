MLB pushes labor-deal deadline to Tuesday for March 31 start

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball has extended its deadline for reaching a labor deal to Tuesday at 4 p.m. Central Time for salvaging opening day as scheduled on March 31.

Locked-out players and team owners engaged in a series of intense negotiations that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday morning as the sides attempted to forge the path to an agreement.

They halted talks for the night around 1:30 a.m. and planned to resume at 10 a.m.

Players and owners made progress toward an agreement but remained far apart on key issues.

But after months of talks in fits and starts, the sides shifted into possible deal-making mode.